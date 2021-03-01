Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Podcast Series: Speaking Truth to Power

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © Copyright Volume 2021 for Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – A new podcast series that will begin on March 1, 2021 will feature young African activists who are fighting gender-based violence and discrimination and leading change across the continent, Human Rights Watch said today. The podcast, Power of the Streets, features feminists and queer activists who are speaking truth to power and building movements for justice in Africa. In this first eight-episode season, Power of the Streets will feature some of the people leading the #MeToo movement in Nigeria, Gambia,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sudan: Unlawful Detentions by Rapid Support Forces
~ I asked hundreds of people about their biggest life decisions. Here's what I learned
~ Playing Beatie Bow is brought to thundering life in a joyous stage production
~ How can governments communicate with multicultural Australians about COVID vaccines? It's not as simple as having a poster in their language
~ Despite claims NZ's policing is too 'woke', crime rates are largely static — and even declining
~ A rare and significant win for prisoners — new limits around drug tests and strip searches
~ Attack on French newspaper photographer must not go unpunished, RSF says
~ Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh, the man at the heart of Trinidad & Tobago's Highway Re-Route Movement
~ Is the Mediterranean Basin really a hotspot of environmental change?
~ Clarice Beckett exhibition is a sensory appreciation of her magical moments in time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter