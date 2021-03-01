Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Unlawful Detentions by Rapid Support Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather demanding the closure of the headquarters of Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, January 14, 2021. © AP Photo/Marwan Ali (Nairobi) – Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), acting without lawful authority, arbitrarily detained dozens of civilians, including political activists, in the capital, Khartoum during 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The detainees were held incommunicado or in circumstances constituting enforced disappearances. The authorities should take urgent steps to ensure that the RSF stops acting outside the law, and…


© Human Rights Watch -


