Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite claims NZ's policing is too 'woke', crime rates are largely static — and even declining

By Ananish Chaudhuri, Professor of Behavioural and Experimental Economics, University of Auckland
Recent political arguments about policing methods aren't supported by the evidence: New Zealand crime rates are static, and even declining in some categories.


© The Conversation -


