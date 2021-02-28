Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attack on French newspaper photographer must not go unpunished, RSF says

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) expresses its support for the family of a newspaper photographer who is fighting for his life after being badly injured in an attack on Saturday 27 February while covering tension in a high-rise residential area in the city of Reims, in northern France. RSF regards the attack as a serious press freedom violation.The exact circumstances of the physical attack on Christian Lantenois of the local newspaper L’Union-L’Ardenais have not yet been determined but the p


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh, the man at the heart of Trinidad & Tobago's Highway Re-Route Movement
~ Is the Mediterranean Basin really a hotspot of environmental change?
~ Clarice Beckett exhibition is a sensory appreciation of her magical moments in time
~ Look up! A powerful owl could be sleeping in your backyard after a night surveying kilometres of territory
~ Teachers are expected to put on a brave face and ignore their emotions. We need to talk about it
~ RMIT attack underlines need to train all uni staff in cyber safety
~ Just the facts, or more detail? To battle vaccine hesitancy, the messaging has to be just right
~ 3 ways to vaccinate the world and make sure everyone benefits, rich and poor
~ Medical assistance in dying for mental illness ignores safeguards for vulnerable people
~ Plastic is part of the carbon cycle and needs to be included in climate calculations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter