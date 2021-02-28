Tolerance.ca
Clarice Beckett exhibition is a sensory appreciation of her magical moments in time

By Catherine Speck, Professorial Fellow (Honorary), The University of Melbourne
Known for her soft capturing of tonal shifts and poignant moments, painter Clarice Beckett's legacy was almost lost to time and decay. Now her work is being celebrated in a major exhibition.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


