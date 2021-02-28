Look up! A powerful owl could be sleeping in your backyard after a night surveying kilometres of territory
By Nick Bradsworth, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
John White, Associate Professor in Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Deakin University
Raylene Cooke, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Researchers strapped tracking devices to 20 powerful owls in Melbourne and learned these apex predators are increasingly choosing to sleep in urban areas, from backyard trees to golf courses.
- Sunday, February 28, 2021