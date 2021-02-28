Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Look up! A powerful owl could be sleeping in your backyard after a night surveying kilometres of territory

By Nick Bradsworth, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
John White, Associate Professor in Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Deakin University
Raylene Cooke, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Researchers strapped tracking devices to 20 powerful owls in Melbourne and learned these apex predators are increasingly choosing to sleep in urban areas, from backyard trees to golf courses.


© The Conversation -


