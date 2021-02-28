Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RMIT attack underlines need to train all uni staff in cyber safety

By Abu Barkat ullah, Associate Professor of Cyber Security, University of Canberra
Mohiuddin Ahmed, Lecturer of Computing & Security, Edith Cowan University
Universities are a prime target for cyber attacks and the weakest links in their defences are all the non-expert users of their systems. Teaching everyone basic cyber hygiene is vital.


