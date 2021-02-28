Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 hotel quarantine: Exemption for 'essential' medical travel confuses doctors, patients

By Valorie A. Crooks, Professor, Department of Geography and Canada Research Chair in Health Service Geographies, Simon Fraser University
Anne-Marie Nicol, Associate Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Eric Cadesky, Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Jeremy Snyder, Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kelley Lee, Professor of Global Health Policy, Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance, Simon Fraser University
Canadian government travel restrictions are an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants. But vague language around exemptions for medical travel may confuse the physicians who can grant them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


