COVID-19 hotel quarantine: Exemption for 'essential' medical travel confuses doctors, patients
By Valorie A. Crooks, Professor, Department of Geography and Canada Research Chair in Health Service Geographies, Simon Fraser University
Anne-Marie Nicol, Associate Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Eric Cadesky, Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Jeremy Snyder, Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kelley Lee, Professor of Global Health Policy, Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance, Simon Fraser University
Canadian government travel restrictions are an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants. But vague language around exemptions for medical travel may confuse the physicians who can grant them.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 28, 2021