Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: No satisfactory way to resolve historical rape allegation against minister

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Following the airing of an historical claim made by a woman that she was allegedly raped by a man who is presently a member of the federal cabinet, Scott Morrison has been called upon to set up an inquiry.


