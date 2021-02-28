Tolerance.ca
How does resistance to disinfectants happen? We're on the road to answering the question

By Robert Bragg, Professor: Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology, University of the Free State
Charlotte Boucher-van Jaarsveld, Research fellow, University of the Free State
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our lives. One effect that could yet be seen might be the development of bacterial resistance to disinfectants, as a result of the overuse of substandard disinfectants.

SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – is susceptible to most disinfectants, including those containing 70% alcohol. As a result the manufacture and sale of “hand sanitisers” has become big business in the COVID-19 era. Hand sanitising is a key public health intervention and is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


