Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Eritrean refugees choose the risky migration to Europe

By Amanda Poole, Professor of Anthropology, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Jennifer Riggan, Associate Professor of International Studies, Arcadia University
Share this article
Time in the camps does not move forward and educated refugees are stuck, without the opportunity to create a path for a better future.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How does resistance to disinfectants happen? We're on the road to answering the question
~ Why Nigeria must include parents in plans to protect girls from cervical cancer
~ Klaus Schwab
~ Widespread testing in Auckland now key to ruling out possible undetected COVID-19 outbreak
~ Nigerian politician arrested for condemning the kidnap of schoolchildren
~ Community in Trinidad says ‘No’ to quarry operator targeting area's last untouched watershed
~ Activists demand action over slow pace of online sexual predators case in North Macedonia
~ Anniversary of Russia's Illegal Invasion of Ukraine, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
~ Accountability for the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi, by Antony Blinken
~ President Biden's first military operation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter