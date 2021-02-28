Tolerance.ca
Why Nigeria must include parents in plans to protect girls from cervical cancer

By Folusho Balogun, Research Fellow and Consultant Pediatrician, University of Ibadan
Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Nigeria. There were 31,955 new cervical cancer cases in West Africa in 2018, and Nigeria accounted for almost half (14,943). There were also 10,403 deaths (28 deaths every day) from cervical cancer in the country in the same year.

About 70% of all cervical cancer…


