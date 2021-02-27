Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian politician arrested for condemning the kidnap of schoolchildren

By Nwachukwu Egbunike
Salihu Tanko Yakasi’s tweets came after the kidnapping of about 300 school girls at Government Girls Secondary School inJangebe, north-western Nigeria, on February 26, 2021.


