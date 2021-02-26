Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polar bears have captivated artists' imaginations for centuries, but what they've symbolized has changed over time

By Anne Collins Goodyear, Co-Director of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Bowdoin College
Share this article
Do you see a fearsome predator? A fragile icon of impending extinction? What these arctic giants have stood for in art has continually evolved.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ensuring the minimum wage keeps up with economic growth would be the best way to help workers and preserve FDR's legacy
~ Ukraine escalates “information war” by banning three pro-Kremlin media
~ In Azerbaijan, death of young woman renews conversation on domestic violence
~ Trinidad & Tobago’s COVID-19 travel exemption process is demoralising its citizens abroad
~ Could Trinidad & Tobago's COVID-19 travel exemption process be compromising citizens’ rights?
~ How reading aloud can be an act of seduction
~ GCSE and A-level teacher assessments: benefits of replacing exams undermined by lack of transparency
~ Evolution: lab-grown 'mini brains' suggest one mutation might have rewired the human mind
~ COVID-19 has sparked new relationships between academia and policymakers – we must maintain them
~ Film and TV diversity behind the camera is getting much worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter