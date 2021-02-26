Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine escalates “information war” by banning three pro-Kremlin media

By stagiaire-europe
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned about a Ukrainian decree stripping three “pro-Kremlin” TV channels of their licences for the next five years. RSF worries about an abuse of the government’s power to impose sanctions that could lead to an increase in partisan tension and calls on the authorities to respect their international obligations.The decree escalating the “information war” be


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ In Azerbaijan, death of young woman renews conversation on domestic violence
~ Trinidad & Tobago’s COVID-19 travel exemption process is demoralising its citizens abroad
~ Could Trinidad & Tobago's COVID-19 travel exemption process be compromising citizens’ rights?
~ How reading aloud can be an act of seduction
~ GCSE and A-level teacher assessments: benefits of replacing exams undermined by lack of transparency
~ Evolution: lab-grown 'mini brains' suggest one mutation might have rewired the human mind
~ COVID-19 has sparked new relationships between academia and policymakers – we must maintain them
~ Film and TV diversity behind the camera is getting much worse
~ Do genetic differences make some people more susceptible to COVID-19?
~ Gulf War: 30 years on, the consequences of Desert Storm are still with us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter