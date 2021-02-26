Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How reading aloud can be an act of seduction

By Kiera Vaclavik, Professor of Children's Literature & Childhood Culture, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
Reading aloud is an activity that we associate with the cosy comfort of children’s bedtime stories. Certainly, children’s classics from The Gruffalo to the Alice books are produced knowing that when they come to be read, the chances are that an older person will be reading them aloud to a younger one.

The extensive benefits of reading aloud to children are well documented. Researchers…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Azerbaijan, death of young woman renews conversation on domestic violence
~ Trinidad & Tobago’s COVID-19 travel exemption process is demoralising its citizens abroad
~ Could Trinidad & Tobago's COVID-19 travel exemption process be compromising citizens’ rights?
~ GCSE and A-level teacher assessments: benefits of replacing exams undermined by lack of transparency
~ Evolution: lab-grown 'mini brains' suggest one mutation might have rewired the human mind
~ COVID-19 has sparked new relationships between academia and policymakers – we must maintain them
~ Film and TV diversity behind the camera is getting much worse
~ Do genetic differences make some people more susceptible to COVID-19?
~ Gulf War: 30 years on, the consequences of Desert Storm are still with us
~ Artificial insemination in captive lions is bad news for conservation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter