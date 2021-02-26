Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evolution: lab-grown 'mini brains' suggest one mutation might have rewired the human mind

By Itzia Ferrer, Postgraduate researcher in Translational Neurogenetics, Lund University
Per Brattås, Postgraduate Researcher in Clinical Genomics, Lund University
How we humans became what we are today is a question that scientists have been trying to answer for a long time. How did we evolve such advanced cognitive abilities, giving rise to complex language, poetry and rocket science? In what way is the modern human brain different from those of our closest evolutionary relatives, such as Neanderthals and Denisovans?


© The Conversation -


