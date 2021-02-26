Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Film and TV diversity behind the camera is getting much worse

By Beth Johnson, Associate Professor in Film and Media, University of Leeds
Despite repeated pledges to improve diversity, data and industry testimony shows that there are fewer people from minority backgrounds getting jobs in the film and TV industries.


