Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial insemination in captive lions is bad news for conservation

By Jackie Abell, Reader/Associate Professor in Psychology, Coventry University
Share this article
Presenting accounts of technological success in captive lion breeding against the backdrop of rapidly diminishing wildlife loss lets humans off the hook too easily.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Azerbaijan, death of young woman renews conversation on domestic violence
~ Trinidad & Tobago’s COVID-19 travel exemption process is demoralising its citizens abroad
~ Could Trinidad & Tobago's COVID-19 travel exemption process be compromising citizens’ rights?
~ How reading aloud can be an act of seduction
~ GCSE and A-level teacher assessments: benefits of replacing exams undermined by lack of transparency
~ Evolution: lab-grown 'mini brains' suggest one mutation might have rewired the human mind
~ COVID-19 has sparked new relationships between academia and policymakers – we must maintain them
~ Film and TV diversity behind the camera is getting much worse
~ Do genetic differences make some people more susceptible to COVID-19?
~ Gulf War: 30 years on, the consequences of Desert Storm are still with us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter