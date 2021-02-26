Tolerance.ca
GameStop: WallStreetBets trader army is back for a second share rally – here's how to make sense of it

By Larisa Yarovaya, Deputy Head of the Centre for Digital Finance, Lecturer in Finance, University of Southampton
GameStop shares have gone soaring again. The Texan computer games retail chain at the heart of the stock market drama at the end of January surged from US$44 (£32) to a high of around US$200 on February 26 before sliding back to US$120 at the time of writing. Institutional investors who had “short positions” against the stock, meaning that they were betting it was going to go down, were said…


© The Conversation -


