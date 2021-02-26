Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Writer Dies After 9 Months in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists and students demonstrate against writer Mushtaq Ahmed’s death in police custody, Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 26, 2021. © 2021 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – Bangladesh authorities should conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances of Mushtaq Ahmed’s death in custody, Human Rights Watch said today. Ahmed, a writer, died in prison on February 25, 2021, after being held in pretrial detention for nine months for posting on Facebook criticism of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Ahmed’s death has sent a chill…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


