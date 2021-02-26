Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi writer and blogger dies in detention

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an independent investigation into the extremely unclear circumstances in which the Bangladeshi writer and blogger Mushtaq Ahmed died yesterday after being jailed for 296 days, and calls for the release of other media workers held in similar circumstances.Mushtaq Ahmed was pronounced dead yesterday evening after being taken from Dhaka’s Kashimpur high security prison to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, 50 km to the north.


