Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meatpacking plants have been deadly COVID-19 hot spots – but policies that encourage workers to show up sick are legal

By Ruqaiijah Yearby, Professor of Law, Saint Louis University
Thousands of workers at meat- and poultry-processing plants have contracted COVID-19, and hundreds have died. A legal scholar recommends ways to make their jobs safer.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


