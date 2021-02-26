A less Trumpy version of Trumpism might be the future of the Republican Party
By Morgan Marietta, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Massachusetts Lowell
David C. Barker, Professor of Government and Director of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, American University School of Public Affairs
Donald Trump's ticket to the White House was a coarse version of populism. Will his successors in the GOP be different – or simply present a more polished version of his antagonistic rhetoric?
