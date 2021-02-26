Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We sequenced the cave bear genome using a 360,000-year-old ear bone and had to rewrite their evolutionary history

By Axel Barlow, Lecturer in Molecular Biosciences , Nottingham Trent University
Johanna L.A. Paijmans, Honorary Fellow, Palaeontology, University of Leicester
Share this article
Cave bears were giant plant eating bears that roamed Europe and northern Asia, and went extinct around 25 thousand years ago. They hibernated in caves during the winter. This was a dangerous time, as those which had failed to fatten up enough during the summer would not survive hibernation.

As a result, many caves across Europe and northern Asia are now filled with the bones of cave bears, each one containing potentially thousands of individuals. In our new study, we analysed a bone from a cave in the Caucasus Mountains.

Our team recovered the genome from a 360,000-year-old…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fake letters to politicians: the timing may be bad but it's OK to test whether MPs reply to constituents
~ Aged care, death and taxes after the royal commission
~ Meatpacking plants have been deadly COVID-19 hot spots – but policies that encourage workers to show up sick are legal
~ Can vaccinated people still spread the coronavirus?
~ What are phthalates, and how do they put children's health at risk?
~ There was a time reparations were actually paid out – just not to formerly enslaved people
~ A less Trumpy version of Trumpism might be the future of the Republican Party
~ Not just for children: how reading aloud can be an act of seduction
~ Where does plastic pollution go when it enters the ocean?
~ Napping in the afternoon can improve memory and alertness – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter