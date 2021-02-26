Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melting ocean mud helps prevent major earthquakes — and may show where quake risk is highest

By Kate Selway, Macquarie University
Share this article
The largest and most destructive earthquakes on the planet happen in places where two tectonic plates collide. In our new research, published today in Nature Communications, we have produced new models of where and how rocks melt in these collision zones in the deep Earth.

This improved knowledge about the distribution of melted rock will help us to understand where to expect destructive earthquakes to occur.

What causes earthquakes?


Giant earthquakes, such as the magnitude-9.0 quake…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: political turmoil provokes difficult decisions about whether to leave
~ How crowdfunding can accelerate Indonesia's renewable energy development
~ Work-life balance in a pandemic: a public health issue we cannot ignore
~ Cameroon: Survivors of Military Assault Await Justice
~ Talks Restart to Curb Explosive Weapons Use in Populated Areas
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean troops’ massacre of hundreds of Axum civilians may amount to crime against humanity
~ Furlough scheme: UK has to extend it, but there are serious risks
~ Phantom of the forest: after 100 years in hiding, I rediscovered the rare cloaked bee in Australia
~ COVID's mental health fallout will last a long time. Here's how we're targeting pandemic depression and anxiety
~ How to encourage cyber-safe behaviour at work without becoming the office grouch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter