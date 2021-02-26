Work-life balance in a pandemic: a public health issue we cannot ignore
By Dave Cook, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, UCL
Anna Rudnicka, Research Fellow, UCL
Joseph Newbold, Lecturer in Human-computer interaction, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Before the pandemic, a common objection to remote working was the suspicion that staff would disengage and productivity levels would drop. But recent evidence suggests the opposite is true – working from home effectively means working more. In the UK, for example, many employees are reportedly putting in an extra two hours a day. It’s even longer in the US.
Our…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 26, 2021