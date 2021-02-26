Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Work-life balance in a pandemic: a public health issue we cannot ignore

By Dave Cook, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, UCL
Anna Rudnicka, Research Fellow, UCL
Joseph Newbold, Lecturer in Human-computer interaction, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
Before the pandemic, a common objection to remote working was the suspicion that staff would disengage and productivity levels would drop. But recent evidence suggests the opposite is true – working from home effectively means working more. In the UK, for example, many employees are reportedly putting in an extra two hours a day. It’s even longer in the US.

Our…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How crowdfunding can accelerate Indonesia's renewable energy development
~ Cameroon: Survivors of Military Assault Await Justice
~ Talks Restart to Curb Explosive Weapons Use in Populated Areas
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean troops’ massacre of hundreds of Axum civilians may amount to crime against humanity
~ Phantom of the forest: after 100 years in hiding, I rediscovered the rare cloaked bee in Australia
~ COVID's mental health fallout will last a long time. Here's how we're targeting pandemic depression and anxiety
~ How to encourage cyber-safe behaviour at work without becoming the office grouch
~ Why collaboration in the ASEAN region is vital to tackle plastic waste in the oceans
~ Indigenous recognition is more than a Voice to Government - it's a matter of political equality
~ Think big. Why the future of uni campuses lies beyond the CBD
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter