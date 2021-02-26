Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Survivors of Military Assault Await Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The grave of 34-year-old Ojong Thomas Ebot killed by soldiers in the forest surrounding Ebam on March 1, 2020. © private, Ebam, South-West region, Cameroon, October 20 (Nairobi) – An attack by Cameroonian soldiers on March 1, 2020 has come to light in which soldiers raped at least 20 women, including four with disabilities, arrested 35 men, and killed one man, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack on the village of Ebam in the South-West region was one of the worst by Cameroon’s army in recent years. The soldiers also burned one home, looted scores of properties,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How crowdfunding can accelerate Indonesia's renewable energy development
~ Work-life balance in a pandemic: a public health issue we cannot ignore
~ Talks Restart to Curb Explosive Weapons Use in Populated Areas
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean troops’ massacre of hundreds of Axum civilians may amount to crime against humanity
~ Phantom of the forest: after 100 years in hiding, I rediscovered the rare cloaked bee in Australia
~ COVID's mental health fallout will last a long time. Here's how we're targeting pandemic depression and anxiety
~ How to encourage cyber-safe behaviour at work without becoming the office grouch
~ Why collaboration in the ASEAN region is vital to tackle plastic waste in the oceans
~ Indigenous recognition is more than a Voice to Government - it's a matter of political equality
~ Think big. Why the future of uni campuses lies beyond the CBD
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter