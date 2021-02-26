Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Phantom of the forest: after 100 years in hiding, I rediscovered the rare cloaked bee in Australia

By James B. Dorey, PhD Candidate, Flinders University
Share this article
It’s not often you get to cast your eyes on a creature feared to be long-gone.

Perhaps that’s why my recent rediscovery of the native bee species Pharohylaeus lactiferus is so exciting — especially after it spent a century eluding researchers.

But how did it stay out of sight for so long?

A creature overshadowed


Australia is home to 1654 named species of native bee. Unfortunately, these are often…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean troops’ massacre of hundreds of Axum civilians may amount to crime against humanity
~ COVID's mental health fallout will last a long time. Here's how we're targeting pandemic depression and anxiety
~ How to encourage cyber-safe behaviour at work without becoming the office grouch
~ Why collaboration in the ASEAN region is vital to tackle plastic waste in the oceans
~ Indigenous recognition is more than a Voice to Government - it's a matter of political equality
~ Think big. Why the future of uni campuses lies beyond the CBD
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Craig Kelly, Linda Reynolds and JobSeeker
~ Iran: Killings Near Pakistani Border
~ Malaysia’s Highest Court Strikes Down State Gay Sex Ban
~ Obituary: Sir Michael Somare, 'father' of PNG and colossus of Pacific politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter