Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to encourage cyber-safe behaviour at work without becoming the office grouch

By Nathalie Collins, Academic Director (National Programs), Edith Cowan University
Jeff Volkheimer, Director, Collaborative Services, Duke Health, Duke University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
If you're reluctant to share your password, or broadcast a team password in Slack in a groupchat, your instincts are correct. But mocking those who 'do the wrong thing' is unlikely to help.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


