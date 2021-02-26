Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Craig Kelly, Linda Reynolds and JobSeeker

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the continued probe into the culture of the government and parliament house, Craig Kelly’s future following his departure from the LNP, Linda Reynold’s future in light of the Brittany Higgins alllegations and her hospital visit, as well as the beginning of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and the government’s new JobSeeker payment.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean troops’ massacre of hundreds of Axum civilians may amount to crime against humanity
~ Phantom of the forest: after 100 years in hiding, I rediscovered the rare cloaked bee in Australia
~ COVID's mental health fallout will last a long time. Here's how we're targeting pandemic depression and anxiety
~ How to encourage cyber-safe behaviour at work without becoming the office grouch
~ Why collaboration in the ASEAN region is vital to tackle plastic waste in the oceans
~ Indigenous recognition is more than a Voice to Government - it's a matter of political equality
~ Think big. Why the future of uni campuses lies beyond the CBD
~ Iran: Killings Near Pakistani Border
~ Malaysia’s Highest Court Strikes Down State Gay Sex Ban
~ Obituary: Sir Michael Somare, 'father' of PNG and colossus of Pacific politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter