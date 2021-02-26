Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Killings Near Pakistani Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People gather in front of the Razi Hospital in Saravan where those injured in the shooting of February 22, 2021 were believed to be taken. © 2021 Private (Beirut) – Iranian authorities should transparently investigate alleged government security forces’ use of excessive force in Sistan and Baluchistan province on February 22, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. At least 10 Baluchi people were killed in the Saravan border area near Pakistan, local activists said. The Baluchi Activists Campaign, a website reporting on human rights violations in the area, reported…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


