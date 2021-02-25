Tolerance.ca
Malaysia’s Highest Court Strikes Down State Gay Sex Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image LGBT Rainbow Flag © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons) Malaysia’s Federal Court on February 25 ruled that a state law banning consensual same-sex conduct was unconstitutional. While the ruling leaves intact a federal statute criminalizing same-sex relations, it does bring relief to those who have faced persecution from religious enforcement agencies enforcing such state laws. The case arises from a 2018 raid on a private residence in Selangor, in which state religious enforcement officials arrested 11 men on charges of “attempting” gay sex, under section 28…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


