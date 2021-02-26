Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Eritrean troops’ massacre of hundreds of Axum civilians may amount to crime against humanity

Eritrean troops committed a likely crime against humanity in Ethiopia's Tigray region when they systematically killed hundreds of unarmed civilians in the northern city of Axum on 28-29 November 2020.


© Amnesty International


