Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obituary: Sir Michael Somare, 'father' of PNG and colossus of Pacific politics

By Jonathan Ritchie, Senior Lecturer in History, Deakin University
Share this article
With his strong belief in sana – consensus – over insurrection, Somare was central to PNG's independence and a pivotal figure in Pacific politics.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fake news was a thing long before Donald Trump — just ask the ancient Greeks
~ Saudi Arabia: Proposed Reforms Neglect Basic Rights
~ Libya: 10th Anniversary of Referral to ICC
~ Demand for Action as Poland Tramples Women’s Rights
~ Niger’s Fragile Democracy at Risk After Election
~ Philippines Admits Police Role in ‘Drug War’ Killings
~ Japan: Take Action Against Myanmar Coup
~ Time to Stay the Course in South Sudan
~ Yemen’s Donors Need to Tackle Aid Shortfalls
~ Brave Indonesian Women Discuss Freedom to Choose What to Wear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter