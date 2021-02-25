Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dozens Killed in Prison Uprisings in Ecuador

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, February 23, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Marcelo Suquilanda Riots that broke out in four large prisons in Ecuador on February 23 have left at least 79 detainees dead. The prisons, located in Guayaquil, Cuenca, and Latacunga, host 70 percent of Ecuador’s prison population nationwide. These violent events are an alarming reminder of the authorities’ failure to effectively control prisons and to protect the lives and security of people in them. The government described the riots as “concerted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Obituary: Sir Michael Somare, 'father' of PNG and colossus of Pacific politics
~ Fake news was a thing long before Donald Trump — just ask the ancient Greeks
~ Saudi Arabia: Proposed Reforms Neglect Basic Rights
~ Libya: 10th Anniversary of Referral to ICC
~ Demand for Action as Poland Tramples Women’s Rights
~ Niger’s Fragile Democracy at Risk After Election
~ Philippines Admits Police Role in ‘Drug War’ Killings
~ Japan: Take Action Against Myanmar Coup
~ Time to Stay the Course in South Sudan
~ Yemen’s Donors Need to Tackle Aid Shortfalls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter