Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Proposed Reforms Neglect Basic Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The face of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears on a large billboard on West Cromwell Road, on March 7, 2018, in London, England. "He is bringing change to Saudi Arabia," the ads say. © Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images (Beirut) – Saudi Arabia recently announced a series of important and necessary reforms, but ongoing repression and a lack of respect for basic rights are major barriers to progress, Human Rights Watch said today. The repression of independent civil society and critical voices that can provide objective feedback decreases the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


