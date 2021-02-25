Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: 10th Anniversary of Referral to ICC

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Justice remains elusive and impunity rampant a decade after the United Nations Security Council referred the situation in Libya to the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Human Rights Watch said today. Since 2011, multiple armed conflicts and political infighting have decimated Libya’s economy and public services and left the judiciary dysfunctional. Multiple armed groups backed by foreign supporters have killed, forcibly…


© Human Rights Watch -


