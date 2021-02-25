Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger’s Fragile Democracy at Risk After Election

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
This was meant to be Niger’s first peaceful and democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960. But contested results and disruptions to internet access now threaten this process. Local media sources in Niger and members of the internet measurement community reported that restrictions to mobile internet networks were imposed Wednesday in parts of the country, including the capital, Niamey, a day after violent protests erupted after the ruling-party candidate, Mohamed Bazoum, was declared the winner of the presidential poll by the national independent electoral commission (CENI). …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Obituary: Sir Michael Somare, 'father' of PNG and colossus of Pacific politics
~ Fake news was a thing long before Donald Trump — just ask the ancient Greeks
~ Saudi Arabia: Proposed Reforms Neglect Basic Rights
~ Libya: 10th Anniversary of Referral to ICC
~ Demand for Action as Poland Tramples Women’s Rights
~ Philippines Admits Police Role in ‘Drug War’ Killings
~ Japan: Take Action Against Myanmar Coup
~ Time to Stay the Course in South Sudan
~ Yemen’s Donors Need to Tackle Aid Shortfalls
~ Brave Indonesian Women Discuss Freedom to Choose What to Wear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter