Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Admits Police Role in ‘Drug War’ Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Still image captured from video of Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra disclosing initial findings of a departmental review into the deaths of drug suspects during anti-drug operations in the Philippines to the UN Human Rights Council on February 24, 2021. © UN Web TV (Geneva) – The Philippine Department of Justice admitted police culpability in thousands of “drug war” killings, Human Rights Watch said today. The surprising admission provides further reason for the United Nations Human Rights Council, meeting in Geneva, to investigate President Rodrigo…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


