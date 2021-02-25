Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Take Action Against Myanmar Coup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (left), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (center), and Finance Minister Taro Aso (right) attend a Cabinet meeting in Tokyo on February 24, 2021. © 2021 Kyodo via AP Images (Tokyo) – The Japanese government should take urgent action to pressure the leaders of the military coup in Myanmar to restore the democratically elected government and respect human rights, Human Rights Now, Human Rights Watch, Japan International Volunteer Center, Justice For Myanmar, and Japan NGO Action Network for Civic Space said today.   In a letter…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


