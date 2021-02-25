Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen’s Donors Need to Tackle Aid Shortfalls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold a banner that reads, "the depreciation of Yemen's rial currency threatens citizens' livelihood," in Taiz, Yemen, December 2018. © 2018 Taiz News Network Imagine what it is like to live in the world's worst humanitarian crisis: You are in a daily struggle for survival and you don’t know where your next meal will come from. This is the reality for many in Yemen, where an unmitigated humanitarian emergency fueled by years of armed conflict has pushed millions of people into the “worst famine the world has seen in decades,” according to the United…


© Human Rights Watch -


