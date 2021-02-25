Changing the way we conduct research: advocating for sustainability science
By Valérie Verdier, Phytopathologiste, présidente-directrice générale, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Olivier Dangles, Écologue, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Philippe Charvis, Directeur Délégué à la Science de l'IRD, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Philippe Cury, Senior research scientist, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
The period in which we are living is conducive to reflection in order to co-construct new knowledge systems and think research differently.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 25, 2021