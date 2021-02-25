Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas was a warning. Australia needs to rethink the design of its electricity market

By Bruce Mountain, Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre, Victoria University
Share this article
Australia’s electricity market is unsustainable. Texas shows us why.

A week ago Texas experienced a bout of severe weather as arctic air reached deep into the state, driving temperature down to levels that had not been experienced for 30 years. The full human toll is yet to be counted, but 20 deaths have so far been associated with motor accidents, from fires lit for warmth and from carbon-monoxide poisoning after residents used their cars to try to warm their homes.

At the peak, 4.5…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Face masks hide our facial expressions and can exacerbate racial bias
~ How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered
~ Three ways to encourage companies to keep our data safe
~ Changing the way we conduct research: advocating for sustainability science
~ Furlough scheme: UK has no choice but to extend it, but there are serious risks
~ 8 ways business managers can use fiction to prepare for the uncertain reality of coronavirus
~ COVID vaccines won't be compulsory for the Tokyo Olympics. But if offered, here's what athletes need to know
~ Friday essay: How can the dead send us emails? The ethical dilemma of digital souls
~ Odds are against ‘first in family’ uni students but equity policies are blind to them
~ Phantom of the forest: how I rediscovered the rare cloaked bee in Australia, hidden for a century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter