Odds are against ‘first in family’ uni students but equity policies are blind to them
By Sally Patfield, Postdoctoral Fellow, Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Jenny Gore, Laureate Professor of Education, Director Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Natasha Weaver, Lecturer in Statistics, University of Newcastle
Children of parents with degrees are 60% more likely than 'first in family' students to want to go to university. The aspiration gap exists throughout school, but equity policies neglect its impacts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 25, 2021