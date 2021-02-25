Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Odds are against ‘first in family’ uni students but equity policies are blind to them

By Sally Patfield, Postdoctoral Fellow, Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Jenny Gore, Laureate Professor of Education, Director Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Natasha Weaver, Lecturer in Statistics, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Children of parents with degrees are 60% more likely than 'first in family' students to want to go to university. The aspiration gap exists throughout school, but equity policies neglect its impacts.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Face masks hide our facial expressions and can exacerbate racial bias
~ How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered
~ Three ways to encourage companies to keep our data safe
~ Changing the way we conduct research: advocating for sustainability science
~ Furlough scheme: UK has no choice but to extend it, but there are serious risks
~ 8 ways business managers can use fiction to prepare for the uncertain reality of coronavirus
~ COVID vaccines won't be compulsory for the Tokyo Olympics. But if offered, here's what athletes need to know
~ Friday essay: How can the dead send us emails? The ethical dilemma of digital souls
~ Texas was a warning. Australia needs to rethink the design of its electricity market
~ Phantom of the forest: how I rediscovered the rare cloaked bee in Australia, hidden for a century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter