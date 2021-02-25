'Existential threat to our survival': see the 19 Australian ecosystems already collapsing
By Dana M Bergstrom, Principal Research Scientist, University of Wollongong
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Lesley Hughes, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
Michael Depledge, Professor and Chair, Environment and Human Health, University of Exeter
Iconic ecosystems, from coral reefs to Tasmania's ancient forests, are collapsing across the continent and into Antarctica. It's not too late to act — in fact, our lives depend on it.
- Thursday, February 25, 2021