Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Existential threat to our survival': see the 19 Australian ecosystems already collapsing

By Dana M Bergstrom, Principal Research Scientist, University of Wollongong
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Lesley Hughes, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
Michael Depledge, Professor and Chair, Environment and Human Health, University of Exeter
Share this article
Iconic ecosystems, from coral reefs to Tasmania's ancient forests, are collapsing across the continent and into Antarctica. It's not too late to act — in fact, our lives depend on it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Face masks hide our facial expressions and can exacerbate racial bias
~ How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered
~ Three ways to encourage companies to keep our data safe
~ Changing the way we conduct research: advocating for sustainability science
~ Furlough scheme: UK has no choice but to extend it, but there are serious risks
~ 8 ways business managers can use fiction to prepare for the uncertain reality of coronavirus
~ COVID vaccines won't be compulsory for the Tokyo Olympics. But if offered, here's what athletes need to know
~ Friday essay: How can the dead send us emails? The ethical dilemma of digital souls
~ Texas was a warning. Australia needs to rethink the design of its electricity market
~ Odds are against ‘first in family’ uni students but equity policies are blind to them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter