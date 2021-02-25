Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Disney closed one of its major studios, animation is under pressure in pandemic Hollywood

By Christopher Holliday, Lecturer in Film Studies, Department of Liberal Arts, King's College London
Last year’s computer-animated feature Trolls World Tour served as an early test case for movie releases during the pandemic. The film appeared on video-on-demand streaming services the same day as its limited theatrical run in April 2020. And the industry was keen to know whether audiences would be eager to stump up rental fees to watch new releases online when they couldn’t get out to the cinema.

As it turned out, the movie quickly made over US$200 million (£142 million) in rentals. Its distributors Universal began…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


