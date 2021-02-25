Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for release of Guinean journalist jailed for defamation

By adiagne
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Ibrahima Sadio Bah, a sports reporter who has been jailed for defaming the head of the Guinean Football Federation (FEGUIFOOT) although Guinea has decriminalized defamation.


More
