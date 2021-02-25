Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

After Hengameh Shahidi’s pardon, RSF asks Supreme Leader to free all imprisoned journalists

By rezam
NewsFollowing journalist Hengameh Shahidi’s pardon and release yesterday, after being held for two years, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) asks Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to release all journalists who are imprisoned in the Islamic Republic.“I am free as of today,” Shahidi said in video posted on Twitter yesterday in which she not only broke the good news of her release but also provided an account of how


© Reporters without borders -


