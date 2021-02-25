Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada should invest in 'macrogrids' for greener, more reliable electricity

By Brett Dolter, Assistant Professor, Economics, University of Regina
Blake Shaffer, Assistant professor, Economics and School of Public Policy, University of Calgary
G. Kent Fellows, Research associate, public policy, University of Calgary
Nicholas Rivers, Canada Research Chair in Climate and Energy Policy, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The electricity sector is expected to play a key role in Canada's push to net-zero emissions. Enhancing long-distance transmission can be lower the cost of providing clean and reliable electricity.


